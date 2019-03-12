Editor’s Notes — Time to Step Up or Stop Criticizing

It seems to me, the American society is becoming more and more critical of itself and those in charge of running it. Be it politics, entertainment, lifestyles, religion or even "free speech," which by definition means one can say anything they want—with only certain limited exclusions.

"FIRE!" yelled in a crowded venue is the most often used example of something not "Free" speech. It's a crime…or it once was, I'm not sure anymore.

"What does this have to do with Lake Wildwood?" you ask. Not a whole lot, but in a sense, it does.

I've observed, and written about, this community for more than 25 years. Many things have changed but most notable is discourse which seems to have become more and more contentious. Sides are being drawn on issues as far ranging as: bugs in the lake, dogs in the parks, food in the Clubhouse and management of all the above.

A good portion of that angst is often directed at the (brave) volunteers who agree to serve on the community's governing board and its many committees.

We live in a free society and criticizing our leaders for their efforts and decisions is our right and duty. We are also free from retribution for speaking out for or against the actions they take,

But that criticism often comes from voices unfamiliar with the intricacies of the codes used that dictate the way rules and procedures must be followed. That is especially true with the convoluted laws governing home owners associations in California.

It is this lack of understanding that often generates the anger over decisions made that affect those living in, and governed by, those rules.

With this in mind, the currant Board has already conducted a number of informations sessions to help educate anyone interested in understanding of the process, and hopefully encouraging some to even become involved in it.

Several sessions have already been conducted and attendance has been very encouraging. The last segment of this effort is slated for April 12.

Check out Tom Cross's invitation on the top of Page 3. His background on various committees and service on our Board of Directs gives him deep insight into the functions of governing this HOA. The structure of this training is extensive and interesting at the same time.

It's "Tax Time!"

Once again the AARP TaxAide volunteers are providing tax preparation services and electronic filing of both Federal and California 2018 tax returns to Lake Wildwood residents and employees.

This service is provided at no cost. The TaxAide group can prepare most common personal tax returns, including those that have salary, interest, dividends, itemized deductions, pension and IRA withdrawals.

Appointments are required. You can schedule one by calling the Lake Wildwood Community Center at 432-3260. These appointments will be on Wednesdays until April 10 in the Manzanita Room of the Community Center.

———

The local chapter of Knights of Columbus is working to make a "Veterans' Columbarium" at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Grass Valley a reality.

They're proposing a 72 niche columbarium for veterans and their spouses. They Need not be Catholic.

"We have commitment letters from eight veterans and need seven more in order to break ground this summer," says Wildwooder Ed Wydra.

What a great way yo honor those in our community for their service to us and our

country. Ed adds benefactors are welcome.

You can contact him at: 432-2591 or edwydra@comcast.net for more information.

Caveat: My Dad (Pearl Harbor survivor) and Mom are there so I'm a little prejudice in favor of this effort….and proud of it!

_____

Pull tabs or pop tabs — no matter what you personally call them, Lake Wildwood is collecting them, and making Jerry Biagini very happy. "I would like to congratulate and thank all those families that have already turned them in," he says.

This is an ongoing project, so please continue to collect and turn them in. Collection spots are at the Administration Office, Community Center and the Acorn Room in the Clubhouse.

"Thank you again for the effort and encouragement for a worthwhile project," he adds.

If there are any questions, feel free to call him, Jerry, at 322-8054.

———

Taking a break next week. March has five fridays, so we don't publish again until April 5—deadline for which is March 27. You needn't wait to send stuff in, though.

Happy St Paddy's Day!" — Mike Dobbins—Editor, TWI