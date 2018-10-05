Editor’s Notes — It’s Not Funny

By Mike Dobbins, Editor

For the past 20 years, a pack of Wildwooders have gathered to celebrate their neighborhood.

Forty three of them—all Chickadee and Pheoebe Court residents—got together last month to eat, drink and crown Bill Iverson new Mayor of the Courts. Nancy and Rodger acted as hosts for this year's event.

I've been following this celebration for all of those 20 years. It strikes me as the perfect example of what this community is about. It's why most people choose to live here.

Even though we may disagree on some of the issues like lake use, park use, and other stuff, we are all agree Lake Wildwood is our neighborhood of choice.

Thus, it gets Page One status. Congratulations! Happy Anniversary!

———

Forty years in this business called "News" and I'm finding it harder and harder to follow the events and issues surrounding this 242 year-old experiment.

I hesitate to check the news each morning. If it weren't so scary, it would be funny. It's not funny.

It's not new either. I suspect it just seems so. At least that's what I tell myself.

If you had access to information like we do now, about how our elected leaders conducted business during those two-plus centuries, you'd be relieved to know we've had it worse and yet, we are still here.

The 30 years between 1830 and 1860 were far more brutal, and hateful. But the divisions were more geographical than political ideology.

Of course we all know how that turned out. Six-hundred-thousand American lives sacrificed, its effects still present today.

One has to wonder if the formula to organize and chose qualified people to act as our leaders is valid any longer. The two-party system worked when few of us could read, let alone get information on our society's issues being dealt with "on our behalf" miles away in a swamp next to the Patomac River. (Yes, it really was once a swamp.)

Who would ever believe a pollical party would allow 16 people to run for president? Or a party that feels forced to back a candidate it knew could not win, but still carry her baggage to the polls?

It begs the question, are political parties still necessary? Do we still need special, self-anointed individuals, to gather and decide for us, who should be on a ballot?

I don't have an answer to that.

I do have an opinion, but it seams nowadays, expressing an opinion is tantamount to throwing down the gauntlet, and engaging in a life or death battle with one's friends and family.

So, I ask, rather than exclaim.

———

Next issue arrives October 19. Deadline for articles and such, October 10.