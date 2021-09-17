Editor’s Note

Happy Autumn,

As we head into fall and settle into the school year, we can all look forward to some cooler weather and the beautiful changing colors of the trees. It’s one of my favorite things about living in this glorious place, and I get excited at this time of year seeing the first hints of red and yellow around town. Even though the heat of summer is subsiding, it is just as crucial that we remain vigilant with our fire safety and preparedness. Make sure you have your go bag ready, know your zone, and practice your escape routes in case the unthinkable happens. And pray for rain. Lots and lots of rain.

My first issue of The Wildwood Independent went well, and I am so excited to start writing articles that will highlight different businesses, people, and organizations in Lake Wildwood and Penn Valley. For my first article, I have highlighted Penn Valley True Value, a truly exceptional locally owned and operated business. They are so much more than just a hardware store; if you haven’t been in to check them out, please make sure to do so. Communities thrive when the people in them support local businesses!

I have loved getting to know the many wonderful contributors who make The Wildwood Independent a truly local, informative newspaper. I will slowly be meeting with each one individually to get to know more about them as people and the topics they cover, and I am excited to get to know each and every one of them and thank them personally.

There is a correction to make regarding the email for submitting questions and content. The correct email to use is twieditor@twi-news.com . Of course, if that doesn’t work, you can always use my Union email, which is vcosta@theunion.com, or give me a call at (530) 432-2614. I welcome your comments and suggestions for future issues, and look forward to providing you the best news source for the Penn Valley and Lake Wildwood communities.





Praying for rain and a fire-free fall!

Valerie Costa

The Wildwood Independent Editor