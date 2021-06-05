Duplicate Bridge Club Asking All to Join the Fight Against Alzheimer’s

With new club president Jeff Heyser at the helm, the Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club is gearing up to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association while looking forward to the return of in-person bridge games.

In conjunction with Unit 461 of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL), Lake Wildwood will run four online games on Saturday, June 19, as part of the Longest Day fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research. Tables fees are $5 per person/per game, with starts times of 9:10 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 3:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. on Bridge Base Online (BBO).

In addition, the bridge club will host booths outside the Oaks Clubhouse and Lake Wildwood Community Center the morning of Friday, June 18, to gather donations from the community. An anonymous donor will match donations up to the first $500.

The club raised more than $3,000 at the Lake Wildwood sites last June, pushing the total for Unit 461 to more than $5,900. That was a 57 percent increase over the group’s 2019 fundraiser.

“I am so proud of the way our players and many other people in Lake Wildwood helped us at our drive-by donation event last year,” Heyser said. “We all know someone who has been affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, and I hope people will be even more generous this year on June 18.”





Other opportunities to play

Due to COVID restrictions, Unit 461 is currently only hosting online duplicate bridge games. The BBO games are held at 1:20 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Club members also have been using the website for friendly games with their Lake Wildwood neighbors.

With many in the community now vaccinated, the Duplicate Bridge Club is awaiting state and local guidelines to allow the Community Center to reopen at the needed capacity.

“It will be great when we can play in-person again at the Community Center, but we will only begin when it is safe for our players,” said Heyser, noting that vaccinations will be required.

Two new board members

Heyser was the club’s manager for more than eight years before being unanimously named president during an email vote last month. He takes the position over from his wife Deanna, who was club president for the last two years.

Jim Britton was reelected as club treasurer, and Pam Moreland was voted in as club secretary. She replaces Laurie Foster, who held the post for several years before moving away from Lake Wildwood.

Jeff Morrison joins the board as the new club manager, while Jim Hook will continue to serve as director. Bev Britton remains in charge of programs and publicity, and Moreland will temporarily fill the membership post formerly held by Terri Nordby.

The Heysers, Morelands and Brittons are among the many couples who enjoy playing with their spouses as partners in the club’s games, and they all are working toward the return to games at the Community Center. The club is hoping to host a wine and cheese party after the first game, as well as a barbecue picnic later in the summer.

“We have a very friendly club, and I hope new people who have recently moved into Lake Wildwood will join our games and meet their neighbors,” said Deanna.

For more information about the Longest Day fundraiser and any Lake Wildwood duplicate bridge games, contact Jeff Heyser at 530-575-1781.