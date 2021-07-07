Drought Prospects Featured in Website Video Series

As Summer comes to Lake Wildwood after a dry Winter and Spring, water is a greater concern than ever. A new edition of a three-part video series on Wildwood water is now on the community website. Labeled “Good and Scarce — Water,” the video is about Drought and how one of our driest years is already affecting water supplies for drinking, irrigating, and maintaining the lake Itself. The first part in the video series is entitled “Water…Water Everywhere?“ This program is also streaming on the website and describes where our water comes from and how it is transported and treated.

Kaycee Strong updates Dick Fay on how NID plans protecting Wildwood residents against Drought in video for LWA website



In “Good and Scarce –- Water,” Studio 95’s Dick Fay interviews NID’s Kaycee Strong, the district’s water efficiency expert. Strong outlines the district’s view of Drought conditions and the plans for dealing with it across the region.

Bill Hamilton, LWA Director of Agronomy



Fay also interviews Bill Hamilton, director of Agronomy for Lake Wildwood, on his plans to cope with the Drought. He manages maintenance of the community’s award-winning golf course and park system. Both require huge volumes of irrigation water every year.

Part 3 of the series is in production now, according to Fay. It features an interview with Bill Yanko, public health microbiologist and former Lake Committee member. A local resident, Yanko discusses what the drought is doing to the quality and quantity of water in the lake. Viewers also get an update on the presence of e-coli and blue-green algae.

Community residents can log into http://www.lwa.org and click on Channel 95 Videos to reach the programs. Check the Comcast Channel 95 schedule to see the shows on TV.