Drink Between Dinks—Stay Healthy Playing Pickleball

Summer is in full swing at Lake Wildwood and that means the summer temperatures are HOT! These high temperatures do not stop PB addicts from playing the game they love to play. However, there are some precautions that need to be taken to stay healthy playing in warm weather.

Stay hydrated: Smart PB players drink, before, during and after working out. Sweating is the way our body provides air conditioning or cooling when we play hard in the heat. While sweating cools us, it also means we are losing fluids. That’s why hydrating is so important. Players perspire at different rates. Those who sweat more profusely should hydrate with a sports drink or water that contains some potassium and electrolytes.

Dress appropriately: Lightweight, loose fitting clothing helps sweat evaporate and keeps you cooler. Avoid dark colors, which can absorb heat. If possible, wear a light-colored, wide-brimmed hat.

Wear sunscreen: Generously apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outdoors, use a SPF of 30 or higher and use a product with a label of “water resistant” to allow for sweaty skin. A sunburn decreases your body’s ability to cool itself and increases the risk of skin cancer.

Avoid midday sun: Exercise in the morning or evening, when it’s likely to be cooler outdoors.

Know the warning signs of heat exhaustion: Signs of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating, muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache and nausea. If you experience any of these symptoms than stop playing, hydrate and get into a cool area or room.

Stay healthy and hydrated playing in the summer heat…if you feel thirsty than that means you are already dehydrated and won’t be playing your best game. Remember: Drink, Dink and Drink!