Dog Gone Good

The local brewery movement is growing in western Nevada County, with Bullmastiff Brewing as the premier Penn Valley hang out location for locals and visitors alike. Both family and dog friendly, Bullmastiff offers a variety of beers and an eye popping number of seltzer flavors to satisfy any taste preference. During the recent dog days of summer, their unique seltzer slushy was a popular choice to cool down on a hot day.

Wanting to add something special to the area, owners Dave Nelson and Tina Harland have created a community hub, with incredible local music playing on the patio on Saturdays with adults and kids alike boogying down as the sun sets, and hearty food truck bites that include classic pub fare like burgers, friend pickles, and tacos, along with some uniquely delicious offerings. For instance, customers rave about the mastiff bites, which are fried pizza dough tossed in garlic butter and served with beer cheese and marinara, as well as the loaded tots with burnt pork ends, beer cheese, sour cream, green onions, bacon, and jalapenos.

Dogged Determination

While much of the world was brought to a complete standstill in 2020, one new business endeavor was being birthed in Penn Valley – Bullmastiff Brewing.

“Dave (Nelson) always had a passion for beer,” says partner Tina Harland, “and when the space became available in 2018, we rented for a year and a half before doing anything.”

The couple was far from idle during their time of waiting. While Dave had plenty of experience running a successful business, having headed the community favorite Player’s Pizza for 23 years and adding a bar in 2016, running a brewery required a new business plan and becoming familiar with the process and industry. There were business loans to research, as well as the equipment that would be necessary for the 10 barrel system that they would be installing.

Mac and Annabelle are the Bullmastiffs that the brewery is named for.

Submitted Photo

As for the name… Dave and Tina have two Bullmastiffs named Mac and Annabelle. “When we were thinking about brewery names we looked at each other and said “let’s name it after the dogs!” Tina said.

One of the more vital tasks that the couple faced was to find a qualified brewer to oversee the entire brewing process from hops to delivery. Brewmaster Scott Helmus was just the man for the job, coming on board while the brewery was still under construction in 2019. He came with a wealth of knowledge and experience, having worked in the wine industry prior to his employment with Tahoe Mountain Brewery and Ol’ Republic in Nevada City, but was willing to bide his time working at Player’s until the brewery was ready for its unveiling.

Unlike many businesses, Players stayed open throughout 2020, relying heavily on a skeleton crew of six to seven employees and curbside pickup. They were mid-construction during that summer, when things were really beginning to slow down. “The shipping industry was at a standstill and the brew tanks were coming from China,” says Harland. They had intended to open by June, but it was delayed until October of 2020. “The community was the best,” she continues, “They knew it was coming.” Being an open-air facility allowed for some freedom that was yet to be seen in the rest of the restaurant industry.

Bull Mastiff Brewery has grown tremendously in the past two years, providing beer for retail, taprooms, and liquor stores throughout Nevada and Placer Counties. Starting with one sales person working one day a week, they later brought on the congenial Mistie Van Noort who helps tend to the clients’ needs. “In February of 2021, we had 20 accounts,” Tina states, “Now we have over 200.”

Looking Forward

When asked about future goals and endeavors, Harland and Nelson agree that they would like to keep the brewery compact in order to better accommodate for great customer service. They love the community they serve and look forward to hosting more community events such as concerts, game nights and the upcoming Brew, Brunch, and Barks scheduled for September 25, 2022. Bands Cuttin’ the Chord (9/10) and Jimmy Brewery (9/24) are also scheduled to be at the brewery during the month of September.

Join the Fun

Bull Mastiff Brewery is located at 10183 Commercial Avenue in Penn Valley. Their hours are Wednesday-Thursday from 3-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from noon-10 p.m., and Sunday from noon-8 p.m. For more information, please visit their website at bullmastiffbrews.com or call 530-802-0099.