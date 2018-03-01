DOG CLUB— Allowing dogs in two parks
March 1, 2018
Petitions to Allow Leashed Dogs in 2 parks (Meadow and Vista)
The ballots will be mailed to you on March 23. To count, your ballot must be returned no later thanApril 27. VOTE!
We have worked since July 2017 and spent almost $2000 on bag stations, brochures, stickers and lawn signs. We want to enjoy our parks with our dogs; only Meadow and Vista parks and excluding Sundays and Holidays.
Let's let this be the one and last time a ballot like this goes out.
Contact Janis for more info: Janis.bumgarner@icloud.comor (530) 432-2430.
