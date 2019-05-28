Disk Golf—Fast-Growing Sport for All Ages

Curious about disc golf? See people playing at Western Gateway Park or Condon Park?

Learn more about this fast-growing sport that is fun for all ages and easy to learn!

Here is your opportunity for an interesting and fun evening!!

What: Disc & Dine – Disc Golf Clinic and BBQ Dinner

Where: Western Gateway Park, Penn Valley

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5:00 p.m. Disc Golf Clinic; 6:00 p.m. Dinner

Who: Penn Valley Rotary and OTBdiscs.com

Cost for Dinner: $25.00 per person; $15.00 for children under 10 years