‘Dinko de Mayo’ Pickleball Scramble

Despite having to postpone the pickleball scramble once due to rain, the weather cooperated Saturday, May 25, and the Lake Wildwood Pickleball Club had a fun-filled day of PB!

The format, developed by social director Nan Spier and her team of volunteers was unique: each person came as an individual player and played five different games — each game with a new partner and sometimes switching partners in the middle of the game!

There were lots of laughs, as each game had a “twist.” For example, playing with your non-dominant hand or a dink-only game. All the games were fun and gave everyone a chance to play and meet new members.

The overall winners with the most cumulative points: Gold Medal Scott Merrit, Silver Medal (tie) Ollie Nordby and Mike Perbetsky, and Bronze (tie) Steve Farrage, Steve Smith and Chris Mason.

A big shout-out to our Dinko sponsors: Shuttle with Zoomies (Bill Tomrose), Grocery Outlet (Kim and Steve Smith), Whim (Kelly Piercey), Laurie Mason Insurance, Edward Jones (Torey Bowman) and local businesses that donated raffle prizes: Pilot Peak (Len Stevens), Lake Wildwood Golf (Jim Knight), Headsweats (Mike McQueeney), Eagle Lube (Jim and Nancy Troutner) and Pickleball Central.

Save the Date: Lake Wildwood PB Club Annual Meeting and Picnic Dinner is Wednesday, June 12, this year, starting at 5:00 p.m. at Commodore Park. Check the Lake Wildwood PB Club website for more detailed information.

CUTLINES:

PB-TWI-060719 : Chris Mason wearing his customized Dinko shirt

PB-TWI-060719-A: Dinko director Nan Spier and scorekeeper Suzie Miller

PB-TWI-060719-B: Adding fun to the scramble, the highest scores received medals and the low scores received beads! L to R: Kat Tuttle, Barbara Marlin, Ken Krueger, Pam Stamatis, Don McQueen, Jim Sartori, Do, Liljeblad and Patti Egge

PB-TWI-060719-C: L to R: Ken Krueger, Torrey Bowman, Mick Tuttle, Lyn Keck, Laurie Mason and Melissa McCarthy

PB-TWI-060719-D: Melissa McCarthy, with partner Lyn Keck, asking, “Is it my turn to serve?” to opponents Bill Sikes and Steve Smith.