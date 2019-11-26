Defining our Mission, Vision and Values — Core to our Community Today and Tomorrow

Recently the Planning Committee embarked on the task of updating the long-term Strategic Plan for our Community. An important first step in this process is to define our Mission and Values Statement. This provides an important core to which we can continually verify that the direction we propose and the initiatives we identify in our Plan can be tied back to the original Mission, Vision and Values.

There have been many attempts over the past several years by LWA Boards, the Planning Committee and at least one or two ad hoc committees to establish a Lake Wildwood Mission Statement.

Why have a mission statement? In short, an association’s mission statement describes the business it’s in. It is geared toward fulfilling the association’s purpose and what it is intended to do, with specifics contained in the governing documents and its upcoming long-term strategic plan.

The Planning Committee began drafting Mission, Vision and Value Statements in July 2019 and presented a first draft of the statements at its August, 2019 meeting.

At that meeting, it became apparent that the Community Relations Committee’s Branding Strategy Group had a stake in the drafting of these Statements, as the Statements would provide a foundation for future branding strategies.

The CRC Branding Strategy Group (which includes representation from the Planning Committee, the Video Production Committee, our GM and Director of Communications) has continued to review, discuss and edit the Statements. At the group’s Oct. 7 meeting, final drafts of Mission, Vision and Values Statements were completed.

These Statements have been reviewed by the full Planning Committee are supported by both the Planning Committee and the CRC Branding Strategy Group. They were presented to the Board in the Oct. 22 meeting, which approved the Statements. The following is our Mission, Vision and Values Statement.

Lake Wildwood Community Mission Statement:

We will:

• Be a community that supports a high quality and active lifestyle for the enjoyment of family, friends and neighbors in Lake Wildwood and in the broader community.

• Preserve our community, lifestyle and assets through effective, transparent, and responsible management.

• Stay progressive in our amenities and activities.

• Create an environment of trust by listening to our members and staff with respect and fairness.

Vision Statement: To be a community that offers an active lifestyle high quality of life and is a desirable place in which to live and enjoy the benefits of family, friends and community.

Values Statement: To achieve our vision and mission, we value respect, integrity and fairness.