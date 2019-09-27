It is a fact; we are all concerned about making our homes and gardens as fire resistant as possible. There remains some confusion, however, about which plants we should plant and which are best to remove.

The Lake Wildwood Garden Club is excited to present Cathe’ Fish at our Tuesday Oct. 8 meeting in the Community Center Lake Room at 1:00 p.m.

Cathe’ is a thirty-year University of California Master Gardener, a permaculture designer, instructor and consultant, and she teaches defensible space landscaping for the Fire Safe Council. She has a farm in Rough and Ready.

In her talk, titled “Defensible Space Landscaping,” she will tell us three ways wildfire can threaten our property and homes, and how we can help protect our homes using the principles of firewise landscape. She will also give us guidelines for plant choices for beauty and maintenance.

Please join us for this fun and informative meeting. Refreshments will be served, and guests are welcome.

Any questions, please contact Tricia Burbank, 470-3502.