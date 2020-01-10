December’s Lady Niners Luncheon

The Christmas Luncheon was introduced by Parliamentarian Cyndi Yano, who thanked her elves that contributed to the beautiful place settings and Christmas atmosphere. Lunch was served by the Lake Wildwood Clubhouse staff, directed by Andi Miller, who received the Niners’ thank you for all the great food and service through the past year! She has been a pleasure to work with, said Captain Deborah Stein.

Next came the hilarious “12 Days of Christmas” by Judy Armstrong-Reilly and Cathy Jones. One had to be there to enjoy the fast-paced production as their clear voices sang the song.

Deborah Stein, Captain, called the meeting to order with her bright red hat and then changed to reindeer antlers. The last meeting minutes for September were approved. She reported on the Dec. 6 WNGA meeting in Stockton. There is now a new board and the 18-hole ladies have elected to go with NCGA without WNGA. The nine-hole ladies will remain with WNGA for this year. Deborah thanked our golf pros and golf superintendent for all the help with tournaments and keeping the golf course looking so good.

After the survey, the Captain’s Tournament became a game instead of tournament and 30 people participated this year. Linda Campbell was the third flight winner, Rose Frazier-Hart was the second flight winner and Patricia O’Toole was the first flight winner.

Deborah presented the volunteer of the year award to the two ladies that tied for the honor this year, Sue Carroll and Linda Campbell. Joan Bacchus received a special thank you for 14 years of writing the articles in TWI. Congrats, ladies!

Lastly, but not least, Deborah recognized all the past captains of the Lady Niners and each was encouraged to state their year of captainship. Gayle Murphey, Mary Zink and Pat Hall were among the earliest captains. Thank you.

Co-captain Judy Armstrong-Reilly thanked all that helped with all the events this past year. She did mention that the November Dinner Dance needed a chair.

Randi Kemper reported that we have 74 active members and 12 social members to start the year 2020. Randi welcomed new member Patti Felton.

Linda Campbell thanked her other members of the tournament committee — Mary Sowers, Jerri Morello and Dawn Castendo — for all their help this year. She talked about some facts: there were 36 playable days for sweeps and actual did 28. The following played: Patricia O’Toole 19, Alma Ortega-Avery 17, Jerri Morello 15, Arlene Thelen 13, Patti Haney 13, Ginny Kirkley 16, and Doris Heisler 18.

For the months of October and November, break 50 were Patricia O’Toole, Carol Jacques and Jane Butler; birdies were Cathy Jones #16, Alma Ortega-Avery #11, Carol Jacques #2 and Rose Frasier-Hart #2. There were 30 chip-ins.

As a side note, Linda had a few hats and changed them with each group she was announcing. Hats are in, ladies.

Cherie Mayfield announced the winners of the Eclectic Tournament:

1st Flight Front: Nita Edwards, Sharon Meyer and Nancy Black; 1st Flight Back: Patricia O’Toole, Nita Edwards and Nancy Black.

2nd Flight Front: Patti Haney, Arlene Thelen and Judy Armstrong-Reilly; 2nd Flight Back: Judy Armstrong-Reilly, Arlene Thelen and Patti Haney.

3rd Flight Front: Rose Frasier-Hart, Jerri Morello and Linda Campbell; 3rd Flight Back: Rose Frasier-Hart, Linda Campbell and Jerri Morello.

4th Flight Front: Caryl Fairfull, Louise Jones and Ginny Kirkley; 4th Flight Back: Caryl Fairfull, Clare Short and Pat Paulo.

Mary Zink and Judy Blue, Handicap committee, announced the Most Improved Golfer of the Year, Nita Edwards.

Carol Jacques explained that the Ghin system will be down from Jan. 1–6, and you will need to post all scores during that time, Jan. 7. You will need to post daily with the new system.

Cyndi Yano reminded everyone to fix their emails or you will not be able to post or get results of your handicap.

Lonni Hoyt led the celebration of birthdays for October, November and December.

Sharon Meyers thanked her committee for all their assistance with the November Dinner Dance.

Deborah finished up her year with thanking all and introduced Jan Hill mistress of ceremony. Jan Hill began with a fun-filled introduction of each member of the new 2020 Lake Wildwood Lady Niners board:

Captain, Judy Armstrong-Reilly; Co-captain, Alma Ortega-Avery; Treasurer, Judy Pappas; Secretary, Ginny Kirkley; Rules, Randi Kemper; Tournaments, Jerri Morello; Membership, Cheri Mayfield; Handicap, Carol Jacques; Parliamentarian, Deborah Stein.

The meeting ended with everyone looking forward to the new year 2020. The first meeting will be a breakfast meeting Jan. 21, at 8:30 a.m. See you all there.