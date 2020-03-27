Dealing With the ‘Crisis du Jour’

The crisis du jour has all of us in a convoluted state.Who would have thought that a submicroscopic virus would shut down the world.

Part of that mandatory shutdown includes our golf course. I was reviewing my career of golf course maintenance and came up with the following disasters that forced a golf course shutdown.

The first of which was in 1992 during the Los Angeles/RodneyKing riots.The golf course closed and people sheltered in place for five days.

Then there was the Malibu Fire of 1993 when the flames came all the way down to the fairways.

We had our own closure here two years ago with the Lobo Fire.

Another closure for days was the 9/11 disaster in 2001.

There have been numerous storms of significant force over the years to close a course for a few days, but after each event, they all eventually reopened.

We too will reopen when the conditions are right.

That being said, the maintenance staff is using this time of closure to get all of the spring aerification done.We should have the tees, greens and fairways done by the next week.

The traditional three-day-window of aerification in April will then not be necessary. You’ll ultimately return to a bright shiny well healed golf course.

In the short term, please come out to the Golf Course and utilize the cart paths for some exercise and Vitamin D accumulation.A brisk walk of nine holes takes about 45 minutes.

Hang in there, this will all be over soon enough.

”What a wonderful life I’ve had. I only wish that I had realized it earlier.”