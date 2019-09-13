Dancing the Night Away

On Monday night, September 9, the Oaks Clubhouse Open Mike broke out into dance! In the midst of the engaging and supportive crowd, a number of folks at the night’s venue couldn’t stay in their seats or resist the bee-bop, hop, blues, and rock vibe of the evenings acoustic music talent. The spontaneous audience member dancing began with Chris Case’s blues arrangements, onto Phil Missimore’s bouncing covers, followed by Stu Stoore’s country rock performance, and during the evening’s last set of foot tapping blues music by Nevada City musician Tine Brennan. Conducted at the Oaks Clubhouse on the second and fourth Mondays with sound checks at 5:30pm, the Oaks Open Mike features local Nevada County acoustic music singers and songwriters with a number of performers being Lake Wildwood residents. The evening’s musical mojo is further enhanced with the enjoyment of the tasty food and favorite drinks offered on the Oaks menu for everyone in the house. Admission is free; although customers are encouraged to arrive a bit early to get a good seat. Acoustic musicians interested in performing should call/text the Open Mike’s host, Bernie Theobald, at 925-351-3672; or email: bjt47@comcast.net. The next Open Mike night is Monday, September 23.