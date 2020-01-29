‘Damsel in Defense’ Topic of Feb. 26 Meeting

We are a very welcoming club for those new to the area, newly retired or have lived in the area for many years and looking for something new and interesting.

Our meetings are generally held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Alta Sierra Country Club. These meetings feature a delicious lunch and an informative and entertaining program.

Our January program is entitled: Damsel in Defense. Lori Osmond will talk about situational awareness and how we can protect ourselves as well as our families. Lori has designed a presentation just for our Club.

Her organization supports sex slavery rescue homes in Cambodia and Thailand, and she will share stories of her trip to the Cambodian group home. You won’t want to miss her interesting and informative talk.

Reservations are required for our luncheons. For more information, call Ann at (530) 432-9954 or visit us on http://www.newcomersnc.org and Facebook.