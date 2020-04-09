Daffodils Bring Sunshine to Lake Wildwood

When the Garden Club members planted 3,000 new daffodil bulbs last fall in Lake Wildwood, they had no idea of the upcoming “shelter in place” restriction caused by an unknown, highly-contagious coronavirus. How could the members have anticipated the magnitude of the impact of the virus on their individual lives and their vibrant community? Or, that something called “social distancing” would result in the cancelation of all the wonderful spring events? Unexpectedly, staying at home would not be a luxury but a mandate.

The one thing the Garden Club members did envision last fall while they dug in the hard clay soil, trying to make a hole big enough for those pear-shaped bulbs, was that there would be an explosion of color in March and April.

The Garden Club members were right! With Mother Nature’s help, all those dormant bulbs sprouted and created a beautiful tapestry of bright yellow color.

The Garden Club is very pleased that their daffodils have brought sunshine to Lake Wildwood, especially those planted at the Garden Club’s new “Cottontail Meadows” on the corner of Lake Wildwood Drive and Cottontail Way. The cheery daffodils are also highlighting the recently planted pink and white dogwood trees and the variety of Japanese maple trees. The wildflowers are also adding their sparkle to Cottontail Meadows.

The Garden Club is excited about its future in Lake Wildwood. Watch for more “pink vests” at Cottontail Meadows and at the Community Center as soon as the virus restrictions are lifted. We have more visions to create!