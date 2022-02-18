Daffodil Run is back for 2022

The 21st annual Daffodil Run was held differently last year because of COVID-19 after being cancelled in 2020 for the same reason. The course changed to make it safe for runners and walkers to participate independently. Participants told us they liked the new course routes. So, this year we are going to hold the 22nd Annual Penn Valley Daffodil Run starting and finishing in downtown Penn Valley at the main intersection. Details for the changed routes will be available later. The distances remain the same with a 5K run/walk, and a 10K run.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, April 3, and stay tuned for updated information about the start/finish, parking, route, and additional activities being held that day.

If you haven’t started yet- get training for your chosen event! Reinforce your activity and health choices for the New Year!

Get outside with your friends, practice COVID safety, move your body, and clear your mind of stress while getting fresh air and vitamin D.

The website will be updated soon, and that is the best way to register. Race-day registration may not be possible this year. The event costs will not change from previous years. $25 for adult 16 years and up and $15 for youth 15 years and under. Everyone will get a Tech T-shirt.





This is a fundraiser event that benefits many community service organizations in Penn Valley and our local schools. Please come out to support Penn Valley Rotary, Lions Club, and the Chamber of Commerce in addition to the schools!

To learn more or to register for the run, visit daffodilrunpv.com.

We also need business or individual sponsorships. If you are interested, please contact Lindy Beaty at lindybeaty@gmail.com or Gene Gilligan at geegill116@yahoo.com .