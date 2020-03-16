Currrent Events Mangle the Publication Process

As I write this it’s Monday (last) and I’m about to send this puppy down for print. The unprecedented events of the past week(s) have left a number of questions and concerns for all of us. For me, I’m most focused on this publication and the information it provides you, it’s audience and readers.

So…that said, please don’t be surprised if some of the events announced by various committees in this edition are put on hold, or scratched all together. The reports are prepared well in advance of printing and publication. A number of changes have been made after the paper’s production.

Check with the organizers before combing your hair, putting on the make-up, Guys. Ladies, you always look great! Not to worry.

In regards to the “Seminar for Future Board Members, the first of which is slated for April 10, it’s not yet known if it’s been postponed. This is one of the community’s most important gatherings, so pay particular attention whether or not it gets cancelled or bumped to a future date.

Last Spring six members attended this event, three subsequently were elected to the Board of Directors. It’s impact on all things Lake Wildwood are very important. Nuff said.

————

If the world is still spinning and the creeks don’t rise, TWI next appears in your mailbox April 3. Deadline for which is March 25.

All humor aside, please take care and stay safe. I know this all seems a bit crazy, but history has shown it can be very real.