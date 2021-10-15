Cultural Arts and Education Series presents:

Do you have stories to tell? It’s time to start and it is not too late.

Diana Covington-Carter



Local award-winning author and journalist Diane Covington-Carter will give a presentation to the Lake Wildwood Community and their guests at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The author will be talking about her journey as a writer as a “Late Bloomer Baby Boomer.” In addition to writing, she also loves to help people discover that they can write in her “Joy of Writing” creative writing classes.

Covington-Carter will be leading the group in a simple and fun writing exercise, so bring a journal, a pen, and an openness to being surprised at your writing.

“What are the stories that only you can tell? And who would you love to share them with?” Covington-Carter asks. “It’s never too late to begin to discover the writer inside of you.”

Join us for an interesting and fun conversation about writing in The Lake Room at the Community Center in LWW. There is no charge and no registration is required.

Covid safety guidelines will be followed. Refreshments will be provided. For questions or more information, contact Chris Goodwin at (650) 450-1359.

Sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Committee