Crowds Growing for Wildwood Open Mic Nights

As the New Year began, the Lake Wildwood Open Mic at the Oaks Clubhouse continued to attract an engaging full house audience at both of its January sessions.

Local acoustic singer/performers delighted and entertained the enthusiast patrons with a variety of live music renditions while enjoying some tasty food and beverage from the bar’s popular menu.

The evenings’ songs included classic pop covers, country, folk, and some original compositions. Of special interest in January have been the new collaborations of talented local performers making their first appearances at the Open Mic.

These include the new acoustic country duo of Wildwood residents Jeff Davis and Mike Ramsey, and the newly formed local Nevada County pop tune trio of D’Arsi Price, Tomm Williams (Lake Wildwood resident), and Dan Rooney.

In addition, one of the Oaks Open Mic regulars, Stu Stoore, also a Wildwood resident, has just released his first CD album of original country/bluegrass like Americana songs. Recorded at the After Hours Recorders studio in Redding, songs from Stu’s new album, “50 Years In The Making”, will be showcased at the next Lake Wildwood Open Mic on Monday evening, Feb, 10.

The Open Mic is continuing this year on the second and fourth Monday of every month. The first set begins at 6 p.m. During the colder season the event is inside the bar; once the weather warms the performers will appear on the outside pwatio.

Folks attending the sessions are encouraged to arrive a bit early to get the best seating. Any performers interested in requesting a performer set should text/call Open Mic Host Bernie T at 925-351-3672 or bjt47@comcast.net.