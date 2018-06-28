Creek Feeding into Lake Tests Positive for E. Coli—GM

Meadow Park Beach Closed

“We have recommended closing Meadow Park Beach to swimming until we confirm the validity of this positive test result.” — General Manager Bob Mariani

We previously reported in the May 10, 2018 e-Bits , and again at the Lake Town Hall meeting that we were evaluating a simple low-cost test method to test lake samples for the O157:H7 strain of E. coil. This testing was in addition to the routine fecal indicator E. coli testing that is done to determine if the Beaches and Lake meet the EPA recreational standards.

We explained that the O157:H7 test we were using, the Neogen Reveal Test, was an FDA approved test procedure for use in the food processing industry, but that the test had not been validated for use with the kind of environmental samples we were analyzing. We have routinely been testing all water samples that exceeded the EPA limits with the O157:H7 specific test.

The first positive test for E. coli O157:H7 occurred in a sample collected earlier this week. The O157:H7 positive sample was from the small creek that flows into the Lake at Meadow Park Bridge. That creek generally has very low flows during the summer months.

We report the Lake and Beach sampling test results on the Association Website. In addition to the Lake testing we also routinely test the creeks flowing into the Lake. The creek data were not included on the website in order to keep the data presentation focused on the Lake and the areas where people swim. Testing the water flowing into the Lake has always been a component of the Association testing program.

Recommended Stories For You

As we explained in our earlier communications, our application of the Neogen Reveal Test is considered experimental. We will be arranging to have the O157:H7 positive sample sent to a commercial laboratory to conduct confirmation testing to verify the positive test result. Until the result is verified we have to consider this a presumptive positive test.

The safety of our members and guests is a primary concern. For that reason, we have recommended closing Meadow Park Beach to swimming until we confirm the validity of this positive test result. This recommendation also applies to the waterfront homes along the area of that creek where it flows into the Lake.

This is a Publication of Lake Wildwood Association