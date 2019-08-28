Course Closed Two Days Next Week

Thanks go to Dottie for coordinating this year’s M2Cup.

Here is a message from her regarding the results:

Well, another M2CUP Match Play battle has been put to bed. The results of the 4 rounds are as follows:

Match 1 – Fourball

Grip It and Sip It – 7.5 points

Par then Bar – 4.5 points

Match 2 – Foursomes

Grip It and Sip It – 4.5 points

Par then Bar – 5.5 points

Match 3 – Pinehurst

Grip It and Sip It – 7.0 points

Par then Bar – 4.0 points

Match 4 – 2-Person Scramble

Grip It and Sip It – 2.0 points

Par then Bar – 6.0 points

OVERALL

Grip It and Sip It – 21.0 points

Par then Bar – 20.0 points

Congratulations to the Grips/Sips for the overall win and a very well deserved congrats to the Pars/Bars for a fantastic comeback almost winning from behind! This was the closest finish that I can recall.

The winning team’s name will be added to the trophy. The winning team players’ bag tags will be given out at the next monthly General Meeting on September 5th.

Thanks to the Captain’s for their time and hard work:

Grip It and Sip It – Nancy Venable and Kerri Julian

Bar then Bar – Susan Sainz and Jerri Morello

Also thanks to Patti Egge and Marilyn Baca who also stepped in to help out the Captains…..

And finally, a great big thank you to all that participated and made the tournament a success!

During the M2Cup, if you were the one that Chipped a ball into the cup, you are entitled to a Chip-in on the books. Congratulations to Diane Brewster for a Chip-in on Hole #16 on Aug. 15th and to Patricia Stein who had a Chip-in on Hole #12 on Aug. 22.

Congratulations to Patricia O’Toole for being Low Net for July with a nice Net 61.

Congratulations also to Betty Moyles for being the Most Improved for July. Betty’s index dropped from 13.2 to 11.3. Mary Jane Brusher was second behind Betty. Her index dropped from 30.6 to 27.5. And Marilyn Baca was third behind Betty. Her index dropped from 24.4 to 22.0. Nice golfing Gals!

Our Team Play Gals are doing a great job! After the Auburn Valley round we are in 2nd Place overall. Way to go Ladies!

We have a great tournament coming up in October, so please save the date!

Thursday October 3, 2019

“Swing for the Cure” Charity Golf Tournament

Help support cancer care programs at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital…golf, sponsorships and/or donations!

Invite your friends and sign up.

Choose ladies flight, men’s flight, or ladies & men’s mixed flight 18 holes of golf – fun, food, a “featured” drink and prizes

Remember, the course will be closed for Aeration from September 10th through September 12th. You will need to find alternative places to play golf during that week if you can not stand to be without!

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact MJ Brusher at 205-9492 for details on how to join our club.

My next article is due on Sept, 11, 2019. If you have any club related information or know a club member did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know before that date so I can be sure to have it in the next article. Your help makes this article possible! Have fun, and I will see you on the course.