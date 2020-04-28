County Lifts Some Restrictions—Golf Course, Parks Opens with Limits

I was hopeful Monday would bring some positive news from the Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency. At 3:02 p.m. Monday afternoon, Lake Wildwood was notified with the new amended orders regarding stay-at-home or place of residence requirements.

Outdoor recreation activity at parks, beaches and other open spaces must conform with any restrictions on access and use established by the Health Officer, government, or other entity that manages such access to reduce crowding and risk of transmission of COVID-19.

This allows Lake Wildwood to access our parks, beaches, and walking areas as long as safe distancing is vigilantly practiced . The previous notification on safe distancing still applies as no update to the standard was given.

Use of recreational areas with high-touch equipment or that encourage gathering is prohibited outside of residences. These include, but are not limited to, playgrounds, outdoor gym equipment, picnic areas, and barbeque areas. All such areas shall be closed to the Membership by signage and or physical barriers.

This means that although our parks may remain open, the use of the picnic areas, barbecues, and the playgrounds is prohibited.

Use of shared facilities for recreational activities outside of residences is prohibited. These include, but are not limited to, climbing walls, pools, and spas. Golf Courses may remain open if they follow guidance provided by the Health Officer available at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus.

Disc golf courses may remain open if no contact is made with baskets. Tennis, Pickleball, Basketball and Volleyball Courts may remain open for use by Members of the same household only.

Tennis and Pickleball Courts will be prepped Tuesday, April 28 for play on Wednesday, April 29.

Sports or activities that involve the use of shared equipment, such as balls, may only be engaged in by members of the same household.

This will allow tennis, pickleball and bocce ball to be played as long as the players are members of the same household.

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, only for delivery or carry out, are permitted to operate.

We are in the process of providing some take out food and we will have more information to follow mid-week.

So as earlier stated, we will need a couple days to prepare for opening of some Amenities.

Golf will be open for play as predicted on Friday, May 1, 2020. The staff is working on preparing the Course and rules of safe play. We will be providing those covenants with a letter shortly.

Tennis and Pickleball will be ready for play following the same household rules on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

We do not have systems in place to monitor the court usage and will rely heavily on the responsible behavior of the players to be safe.

Bocce Ball will be playable following the guidelines they set beginning immediately.

The Clubhouse and Community Center will remain closed for all gatherings, meetings, and events until further notice by the County Health and Human Services Agency.

There has been no update on the allowance of gatherings to facilitate 4th of July, but we are still operating on a day-by-day basis on this event. We will of course inform you by mid-May of our final decision based on the County’s advice.

Please remember that there is still no reduction in the safe distance mandate issued by Nevada County and that we should all take the appropriate actions as to protect the amenity usage for the entire community.

Please do your best to be safe and enjoy your community.

I hope this is received with great relief and that we may see a little ray of sunshine for all the many efforts Lake Wildwood has done to keep our community and Nevada County safe.