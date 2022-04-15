Congratulations to the Penn Valley Best of Winners!

Best of 2021 logo



Every year, The Union asks the community to vote on their favorite people, places, businesses, and events in their annual Best of Nevada County competition. The voting period spans from mid-December to mid-January, and then the results are tallied and the winners announced in late March.

This year, several Penn Valley businesses won the much coveted “best of” title, and we would like to say congratulations to them and encourage you, the readers of The Wildwood Independent, to stop in and congratulate them in person.

Penn Valley Best of Winners include:

•GI Junk- Best Junk Removal Service

•Gray Pine Winery- Best Wine

•Penn Valley Mini Storage- Best Self Storage

•Plaza Tire & Auto Service– Best Oil Change

•S & S Dog Training and Boarding – Best Dog Kennel

•Simply Country Feed & Supply- Best Tack & Feed Supply

•Tri Counties Bank- Best Bank/Credit Union

•Twelve 28 Kitchen – Best Fine Dining

Penn Valley Best of Other Favorites include:

•Blue Cow Deli- Deli and Lunch categories

•Bridgeport- Place to Picnic category

•Carpet Pro- Carpet Cleaners category

•Lake Wildwood Golf Course – Golf Course category

•Northridge Restaurant- Casual Dining and Value Meal categories

•Pearson’s Feed- Tack & Feed Supply category

•Penn Valley Laundromat – Laundromat category

•Penn Valley Locksmith Service- Locksmith category

•Penn Valley True Value – Hardware/Building Supplies category

•Plaza Tire & Auto Service – Auto Repair & Service and Tire Shop categories

•Sierra E-Bike- Bike Store category

•Sierra Oaks Veterinary Service- Veterinarian category

•Simply Country Feed & Supply- Bird Supply Store category

•Tack Room Restaurant – Barbecue category

•Twelve 28 Kitchen – Overall Restaurant category

•Western Gateway Park- Park category

The Wildwood Independent Editor