The Social Committee is excited to announce our first Concert by the Lake Series*. We hope this will become an annual event. This year the series will feature four concerts, all in Commodore Park.

The first concert is June 18th at 5 p.m., and is titled Wild-Woodstock. Wild-Woodstock is going to feature our own Lake Wildwood talent. The program will include Strings Attached, Peg Salas, Troubadour Terry, Brian Coutch, Stacy Anderson Trio, and PK and Pray. Tickets will be $10 in advance and $15 the day of the concert. Ticket sales for this concert only will be held at the Community Center starting at 1 p.m. on June 1, in the Dogwood Room, and at 4p.m. on June 2, in the Redbud Room.

Our next show will be a Santana tribute concert on July 30. Viva Santana, a premier Sacramento-based band, played a concert in Lake Wildwood in 2018 and it was hugely popular. Ticket prices will be $20 in advance and $25 the day of the concert.

Our third concert will be on August 26, and will take us back to the 80s and feature the group Rock Monsterz. Rock Monsterz is a top shelf Sacramento-based band. Their music features note for note covers from bands such as Journey, Foreigner, Heart, Styx, and many others. Ticket prices will be $20 in advance and $25 the day of the concert.

Our last concert of the series will be held on September 17 and will feature Outlaws and Angels. Outlaws and Angels is a seven piece locally-based country and western band that had the distinction of opening the newly remodeled Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.

We will announce the dates and times when tickets will go on sale shortly. For now be sure to save the dates!

*The Concert by the Lake series is for Lake Wildwood residents and their guests only.