Community Meeting Slated for January 23

Security is hosting a community meeting on Thursday January 23, 2020at 6:00 PM at the Lake Room of the Community Center. Hope to see you there!

The New Year’s holiday can often bring unfortunate happenings and luckily we only had two incidents worth mentioning. The first was on New Year’s Eve at about 9 PM and happened on Silver Pine. Someone used an apparent pellet gun and shout out the side window of a parked car.

The second incident was on New Year’s Day at about 7 PM. A motorist driving a white or silver compact car drove straight into the Fair Oaks Gate from the inside. The gate sustained moderate damage but did not open. The car was last seen fleeing up Fair Oaks Drive. Security and the CHP investigated the hit and run but no suspect vehicle was located. A “Future Ford” license plate frame was found at the scene.

A close call between a bicycle and a car has us giving another traffic safety comment.

This involves the traffic circle just inside the main gate. A bicycle had entered the intersection and was turning left onto N/B Lake Forest. A car was proceeding W/B on Lake Wildwood and had just reached the stop sign before entering the intersection. The car did a fast “touch and go” at the stop sign and quickly entered the intersection almost hitting the bicycle. The cause here was probably inattention on the car driver’s part and we suspect they did not see the bicycle that should have had the right of way. The moral…pay attention!

We had a power outage in parts of the community Monday morning.

We understand that it was a transformer problem and that it only affected parts of the community.

You may recall a story a few weeks ago about a teenage driver entering the community falsely and getting a third speeding violation. We understand that his father took his car away and we do not think any of his friends’ parents who live here are calling him in.

Last Thursday evening an alert patrol officer saw the teen walking on Wildflower. The officer determined that the teen had not been called in and the teen was escorted from the community. We are pursuing additional consequences for the teen for his unauthorized entry.

We handled seven complaints of loose dogs and one that turned out to be an authorized “Goose Dog” in a park. We handled four calls of barking dogs. We assisted with five medical calls, issued twelve parking warnings and three sped violations on Wildflower and Lake Wildwood Drive.