Comedy Night Returns to The Cedar Room September 10th

Comedy Night is coming up soon and it’s hard to believe that this show will be our 17th production here in Lake Wildwood. Of course, the reason for the success of these amazing shows is all of you who have supported us and continue to come to these shows to forget everything and enjoy a night of laughter.

Our next Comedy Night at The Oaks will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and the doors open at 6 p.m. And don’t forget to make your dinner reservations early, as the restaurant and bar get packed early and fast.

Headlining our show will be Bay Area Comedian Dan St. Paul. Dan has been chronicling his life on stage for 30 years. After turning fifty, he discovered his body changing (“I’m a cylinder now. I can wear a belt anywhere on my body”), his memory faulty (“I have eight pairs of reading glasses and I have no idea where they are”), and dealing with a lazy teenager (“I have a bumper sticker that says ‘My Son’s Just Getting By At Hillsdale High’”).

Instead of sitting home and stewing about it, he’s touring the country with “What’s Funny After 50?” Dan has been a national headlining comedian at some of the top comedy clubs in the country. He has appeared on NBC, ABC, FOX, Comedy Central, A&E, and VH-1. Dan has also opened for such celebrities as Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, Ringo Starr, Natalie Cole, Hall and Oates, Vince Gill, Clint Black, and even the San Francisco Symphony (“I knew them when they were just a garage band”). His “The First Baseball Game” bit is one of the most requested comedy pieces on the syndicated Bob and Tom Radio Show.

Your feature comedian for the evening is the hilarious Nick Larson. Nick is an experienced, Latino comedian from Stockton, California. He has performed all over the US, and regularly headlines and features at clubs and venues all along the West Coast and Pacific Northwest. He has been performing since 2012 and is known for his goofy and silly sense of humor, mining his unique family life for most of his comedy gold. He is also known for his hilarious riffing and crowd work, while seamlessly weaving it into his prepared material. He is a co-host for two popular comedy podcasts, including Joke Me Off Podcast with fellow Latino comedian Saul Trujillo, and Secret Minorities with Latina comedian Danielle Arce. Nick has been interviewed and featured for Comedy Network Live and has won many comedy competitions in The Bay Area and Central Valley.

And your Host for the evening is local favorite Morty Stein. Morty is a high energy, national touring comedian who has been entertaining audiences young and old for many years. Audiences love his animated and unique storytelling about many different topics that everybody can relate to. Many of his shows are private, corporate events, but he has appeared on the stages of many prestigious clubs across the country. Recently, he has performed as a featured comedian at the prestigious LA Comedy Festival in Los Angeles, CA, entertaining a wide range of audience members as well as industry professionals, Agents, and TV network booking agents

Tickets are on sale at noon today, Friday, August 19, in the 19th Hole Bar for only $10 (cash only please). These shows sell out quickly, so get tickets early.