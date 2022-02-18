Comedy Night returns on March 12th

We are back with another night of laughs. The 2022 comedy series at Lake Wildwood returns at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, inside the Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse. This show will feature the winner of the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition, Gina Stahl-Haven.

Gina is one of the fastest rising comics in the San Francisco Bay Area. She has been performing in the comedy and improv world for over 15 years and is the winner of the 2019 San Francisco International Comedy Competition (the first woman in 34 years and the only woman other than Ellen DeGeneres to hold this title). Gina has been featured in the Boston Comedy Festival, the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas, Un-Scripted Theatre Company, SF Improv Festival, Hawaii Improv Festival, on the Andrea Savage podcast, and headlining at comedy clubs throughout the country. Frequently recognized for her captivating storytelling, Gina’s real take on life, motherhood, dating, and navigating Costco, combined with her intoxicating stage presence, make her irresistible to watch.

The show also features Comedian Roman Spinale. Roman has been entertaining audiences professionally since the age of 14. He began his career as a magician and pianist before finding his way to stand up comedy. Since that time, Roman has been in high demand, performing his style of observational and introspective comedy on the stages of nightclubs, colleges, and corporate events. He is the former afternoon radio host of KDVS and currently travels the west Coast performing at many prestigious comedy clubs.

Your host for the evening is local favorite Morty Stein. Morty is a high energy, clean comedian who has been entertaining audiences young and old for many years. Audiences love his animated and unique story telling about many different topics that everybody can relate to. Many of his shows are private, corporate events, but he has appeared on the stages of many prestigious clubs across the country. Recently, he has performed at several comedy festivals entertaining a wide range of audience members as well as industry professionals.

Tickets for the show go on sale at noon on Friday, February 18, at the 19th Hole bar and are only $10 and all are general admission. This show is sure to sell out so get your tickets early.