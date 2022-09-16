Comedy Night at The Oaks Season Finale set for Saturday Oct. 15th

Yes, that’s right. The season finale will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, in The Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse. And boy, do we have a lineup for you!

The show will be headlined by comedian Sandra Risser, who is coming all the way from Arizona to entertain you. Sandra Risser was born and reared in Sioux City, Iowa. From an early age she wanted to be a comedian. Instead, she made her parents proud by graduating from UCLA. Then instead of getting married, she disappointed them by moving to New York and becoming a career woman like in the TV show Sex and the City, but 30 years before during the golden age of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll. Over the next 40 years she was a school teacher, a computer programmer/systems analyst, owned a travel agency, married, divorced, and married her current husband. As Sandra says, “After retiring from earning a living, I finally pursued my dream of being a stand-up comedian.”

As a comedian Sandra is funny, irreverent, and sexy (for her age). Her comedy embodies her years of living. She enthralls audiences with stories about her misspent youth, young adult antics, and middle aged adventures. She shares stories about her ex-husband, living with Essential Tremors, and aging. As she says, “I’m not old. I’m used!”

Over the past 18 years, while based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sandra progressed from beginner to feature to headline at comedy clubs, casinos, and other venues throughout the United States. In 2022, she took third place in the World Series of Comedy in Atlanta and second in Sarasota. She was second in the US Comedy Contest Headline Division. Today, based in Phoenix, Sandra continues to travel and entertain audiences with her unique humor. She still believes in the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus, and clean underwear.

Your feature comedian is Bay Area resident Ira Summer. After getting divorced and sending his sons to college, Ira Summer thought he could do whatever he wanted. Coming from a large dysfunctional family that loves to share, Ira decided to try standup comedy, and has been performing all across the country since then. Ira enjoys talking about his sons, his siblings, and his mother (but never his ex-wife, because she will sense it). Ira has performed at clubs (and colleges and bars and conference rooms and laundromats and bowling alleys) in 25 states. He has been a finalist in the US Comedy Contest and performed at The World Series of Comedy. Ira participated in the Oakland Comedy Festival, the Comedy Fringe Festival, the Portland Comedy Festival, and the Laughlin Laugh Fest.

Your host for the evening will be Lake Wildwood favorite Morty Stein, who recently has performed at many corporate events and comedy festivals across the US.

Tickets are only $10 (cash only) and available in the 19th Hole Bar. Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 23. These shows always sell out fast, so be sure to get yours fast since this will be the last show of the year.