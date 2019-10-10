Comedy Comes to the Cedar

Mark your calendars for the next free comedy show on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m., in the Cedar Room.

This show will be headlined by magician and comedian Brad Bonar. Brad is a double threat. One of the most talented magicians in the country, he is also a very gifted and funny stand-up comedian.

His wealth of material springs from his observations of family life (Brad has four children). His comedy is universal in its appeal and, along with the magic displayed in his show, he has become a favorite at every event he goes to. His magic shows the devious side of a magician’s life, messing with everyday people as they go about their business and giving them stories to tell for the rest of their lives.

Also appearing will be Carlos Rodriguez, who has toured all over the world performing USO tours in Japan, Australia, Guam and Singapore. He has appeared on Comedy Central and HULU and has performed in many comedy festivals in the United States. He was even voted “Best of the Fest” at the San Luis Obispo Comedy Festival. He was voted “Best Comedian” in the Sacramento News and Review three years in a row and has won many comedy competitions.

Rounding out the show will be comedian Ed Mena, who is a northern California comedian who recently re-located from New York and Puerto Rico, and hosting the show will be Lake Wildwood favorite Morty Stein.

As usual, this is a free event and the room fills up quickly. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be bar service available in the room.