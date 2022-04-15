Comedian Paul Conyers to headline next Comedy Night

I can’t believe that the next Comedy Night at The Oaks will be our 15th show. It seems like just yesterday that I was talking with Dustin and pretty much had to beg him to at least give it a try. And as they say, the rest is history.

The next show will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, in The Cedar Room located inside the beautiful Oaks Clubhouse. The show will be headlined by comedian Paul Conyers. Paul is one of the fastest rising comedians in the country. His razor-sharp writing and confident performing style have made him a crowd favorite in the Bay Area comedy scene and beyond. Paul’s debut comedy special, “Above the Fray,” was released in August 2020 and is available on Amazon Prime Video. Paul won first place at the 2020 World Series of Comedy Main Event in Las Vegas. He is a regular at comedy clubs, theaters, and casinos all over the country and Canada, and has also performed at SF Sketchfest, the Oakland Comedy Festival, and the Big Pine Comedy Festival, where he was awarded “Best of Fest” 2021. You can catch his comedy playing on Pandora and SiriusXM. Paul is absurdly tall and may become confrontational if you claim to know more about Harry Potter than he does.

The show also features Bay Area comedian Jeanette Marin. Jeanette is a stay-at-home mom by day and a stand-up comedian by night. She gravitates towards jobs with long titles and very little pay. When she is not hiding from her children in a closet, she delights audiences by saying what mothers are never supposed to admit in public! Her humor, in fact, is often described as a cry for help. She has competed in the SF International Comedy Competition, was a featured comedian at the Cinequest Film Festival, and was one of only 40 chosen as a featured comedian at the 2021 San Francisco Comedy Day in Golden Gate Park.

Your host for the evening will be Roman Guzman. Radio DJ, comedian and actor Roman Guzman has been in the entertainment industry for over 20 years. In the Modesto/Stockton area he can be heard every morning on The River 105.5 and can also be seen in the recent psychological thriller movie Agent 11. Roman has also been active in the stand-up comedy scene and has been producing a successful series of shows in Modesto since 2018. Roman is married to a woman MUCH too young for him and, subsequently, has a 10-year-old daughter at home.

Tickets for the show are only $10 (cash only please) and are available at the 19th Hole bar. The last show sold out in 36 hours and this one will sell out quickly, as well. Comedy Night at The Oaks is the hottest ticket in town, so make your plans now!