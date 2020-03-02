Comedian Carlos Rodriguez Coming to Cedar Room

The next comedy show in Lake Wildwood is scheduled for Saturday March 21st in the Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse. There will be 2 shows. One at 5pm and the other at 7:30pm.

This show will be headlined by Comedian Carlos Rodriguez. Carlos was thrown into comedy, being brought up in a large family of characters. He quickly became a fast talking entertainer which eventually led him to comedy. Taking the stage, you see the inner child come out with all the passion, excitement and energy of a new performer with the grace and comfort of a seasoned pro. Carlos brings a clever, silly and approachable voice to comedy. In a fun and relatable way his observational humor touches beyond daily occurrences to deep rooted memories of his childhood, views on the simplest ideas and the most off beat subject matter. A

Also appearing will be comedian Jimmy Earll. Jimmy has been featured on Dry Bar Comedy and has been seen on “Laughs after Dark” on Amazon Prime. He is also the producer of the “There Goes The Neighborhood” comedy tour performing in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin, Philadelphia, New York City and in the summer of 2020 the show goes international as they tour Europe.

And hosting the show will be Wendy Lewis. Wendy is a regular at Laughs Unlimited and The Punchline in Sacramento and San Francisco. She has performed in many comedy festivals and is excited to bring her off beat, high energy persona to Lake Wildwood.

Tickets are on sale for only $5 (plus $1.24 service fee) or $10 at the door on the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com and search for “comedy night in the cedar room.” Get your tickets soon as both shows will sell out.