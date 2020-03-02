Seriously? Easter? It’s just now March and we are already talking colored eggs and Bunny Rabbits!?

Lake Wildwood’s Spring Faire and Easter Egg Hunt is slated for Saturday, April 4. Yep, less than a month away. It’s from 10 a.m to 1 p.m., rain or shine.

In addition, the Recreation Department promises a Petting Zoo and Club and Community informational booths. Oh…and let’s not forget the burgers, hot dogs, chips, sodas and water, too.

I’ll have a breakdown of the day’s events in the March 20 edition.

———

Congratulations to Tina Skrukrud. She was named “Volunteer of the Year” by the area Rotary Clubs.

She and “Citizen of the Year,” Bill Drown were honored at the Rotary Community Awards ceremony, held at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley, last week.

Tina was picked for her work with students in our local schools and Nevada Union High School.

I’ve have the pleasure of watching, and covering, both these incredible people for nearly 30-years. Their endless energy to help make our community a better place is unmatched.

———

Finally wrapped up a month-long “Early Spring” and it’s time to get back to Winter. (Never thought I’d ever say that!)

But given the new nature of our weather patterns, rain totals of less than 50-percent become very scary to those of us who live in the foothills.

Pray for rain!

(Really! Never, ever thought I’d say that!!)

———

Next TWI should be in your mailbox March 20. Deadline is March 8. Keep the fingers crossed for the wet stuff.