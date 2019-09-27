Collins’ Celebrate 60!

Sixty years of marriage and fun for Larry and Terrie Collins.

They have enjoyed life together for over 60 years! They went to Maine Township High School together in Park Ridge, Illinois and later, walked down the wedding isle together. They went to high school with Harrison Ford.

The Collins have four sons, three lovely daughter-in-laws, 13 beautiful grandchildren, nine adorable great-grandchildren, and wonderful grandsons and granddaughter-in-laws Birthday parties are weekly and monthly occasions in the Collins household.

They are still busy working real estate at Gateway Wildwood West. Terrie began her real estate career 43 years ago and Larry, a retired builder, has been working full time with Terrie since 1994.