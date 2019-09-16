Clubhouse Success Continues to Grow

August closes the first quarter, and the numbers are looking very promising. Yet again we beat our budgeted numbers significantly for this month, closing out the quarter strong. We beat our total sales projection by around $12,000 and are continuing to operate with a constant cost of goods sold for all areas including the most crucial area, food. Sales are up, yet again from last year’s numbers by about $14,000 for the month of August with banquets coming up just shy of making budget by a couple hundred dollars.

Scheduling labor will always be our heaviest expense. In August, with less banquets, we had a spike in labor for most of the month. With that said, we were able to take action towards the end of the month to correct this. Moving into September we will continue to make these adjustments to ensure we are operating effectively. On a similar topic, summer is ending, and we lost some seasonal help; kids are returning to school and we had a need to hire a few servers. I am very happy with the three new servers who have started this week, very little training has been needed as they have hit the ground running. I am hopeful we will observe longevity in their tenure.

Looking to the future our operation will once again be offering special evenings. We will begin hosting wine pairing dinners along with other events to ensure we continue to keep our creativity going so our community will be encouraged to come out. We will be hosting a Thanksgiving event this year as well. Last year, it was my call not to host this day based on how expensive labor would be. I see now that was not the right decision. However, it acted as a great learning experience, and this year we will look to advertise early and offer an amazing spread to entice people to share our venue with their family. This buffet will have a large selection including a carving station with Prime Rib and Roasted Turkey from 12-4 :30 p.m. This event will also have soft piano playing in the background. To reserve a time, you can contact Andi, our Event Manager at 432-1154 or by email events@lwwa.org . The full menu will be released in the weeks to come with a price point of $45 all-inclusive.

On another note, keep an eye out for all entertainment scheduled for the month in the weekly e-Bits . The organizers of the Patriots Honor Golf Tournament have requested I share a check presentation ceremony that will be hosted Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Room. All are welcome to attend as they reward $15,000 received through donations to their cause.

As always, I want to thank everyone for their continued support as we are always looking to improve upon our quality and consistency. Thank you for your feedback as it has helped us learn and grow our operation.