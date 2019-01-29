Clubhouse Hours, Staffing Shakeup

January is over and we continue to look for trends in service, the winter months have shown a decrease in diners in our Pine Room for lunch and brunch. I have spoken to many restaurants in the areas that have seen a similar trend in their venues. As I am always looking to correct and improve our bottom line, I developed a better time frame for our lunch schedule, effective Monday, this week.

We had already made the change for the Pine Room to be closed on Monday and Tuesday for lunch , however starting this week the Pine Room is closed two additional days for lunch, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Please note we will still offer the full Lunch Menu and Bar Menu in the 19 th Hole Bar on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the normal lunch start time of 11:30 a.m. Fridays, the Pine Room will be open again for normal lunch operation and as well as the Bar.

Again, the decision to close the Pine Room for lunch on these two additional days was due to a significant decrease of diners during the winter months. The pros of this decision include significant savings of labor and opportunities for private events to be hosted in Pine Room during the lunch hours. Please know this is a temporary change in service and when spring arrives we will revisit what works best from a business stand point.

Now, regarding the Brunch start times during winter, the Bar will begin opening at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. The Pine Room will open at 11 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. Thank you so much for understanding, I know these changes in hours will affect some, but again they are temporary.

Moving to a more sensitive topic, due to financial concerns, we have made the hard but necessary decision to eliminate our Executive Chef position. Chef Eric played an integral part in the growth and success of our kitchen operations, and the development of not only our menus, but our kitchen team. He will certainly be missed by Lake Wildwood and we wish him the very best of luck on his next venture.

Although Chef Eric will not be present back of the house, I am very confident in the amazing talents of our kitchen. This will not be a "here we go again" moment, this will be the opportunity for our kitchen that has produced the quality food you have tasted, to continue its charge forward. Team members like Ryan a.k.a. "smiles," Chad, Raymond, Jason, and Virgil, who will continue to lead the front with great culinary ideas. This also means I will be spending some time in the back of the house to ensure the transition is smooth, however, you will still continue to see me floating the floor as much as possible.

Please continue your feedback as we strive to meet expectations and improve. If you do not receive a comment card in your guest check book, feel free to request one. We now have a comment box located to the right side of the hostess stand and you can drop one in at your leisure. Or you can personally email me anytime at dustinw@lwwa.org . I do my best to return emails within a day or two. — Dustin Wright, Director of Food and Beverage