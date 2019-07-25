Clubhouse ‘Back in the Black’

The end of June has arrived and numbers are in. I am so proud, to say the least, of our operation. We not only beat budget by around $11,000 but for the first time we were operating in the black.

With that said I am not sure that we will be able to maintain operating in the black; however, I am certainly confidant we will be able to operate within our budget this year and more than likely beat the numbers we anticipated.

The progress made at times feels unbelievable; however, it is truly attributed to the talented group of people we have here.

We have also observed a very promising turnaround made with our Events and Banquets. Event manager Andi Miller has generated a much needed positive flow to this operation.

Some examples include a successful buffet for golf tournaments, a 120-person wedding, lunch meetings for Coldwell Banker and Western Sierra Medical.

It has been a pleasure to have Andi’s professionalism and enthusiasm in this area. The future looks bright as we continue to market and grow this lucrative part of the operation.

As I have mentioned in past reports, I created a Facebook page called The Oaks Clubhouse. This platform on social media is still gaining momentum. Our page currently has approximately 430 active followers and has been a great resource for people seeking a different avenue to receive information about what’s happening at the Clubhouse. It has been a great marketing tool for our community and beyond.

With that said, radio show host Rex Mcneil observed our page and has reached out to do a piece on our operation. The show is called “Rex on the Road.” Rex interviews restaurants and bars from all over the state and will be here on July 27.

The interview will start at the Clubhouse and I will speak about the venue, our menus and the exciting things we currently host. Shortly after this portion of the interview he will follow us to our Annual Picnic/Meeting to observe a mini brew fest taking place with several local breweries.

The Fourth of July Week was a huge success! I lined up as much entertainment as possible Wednesday through Sunday to ensure families could enjoy as many activities as possible during their visit.

The kitchen and front of the house were certainly running on all cylinders as we did our best to work through the high volume of large parties and making sure we accommodated all our community members and their visiting families.

Friday and Saturday night our restaurant in the Pine Room served a combined total of 280 people. This number is not including the even higher volume of community members and their families in the 19th Hole Bar.

I really can’t emphasize enough how fortunate we are to have such a talented team to accommodate such volume. For perspective, the total number of cooks we had on these higher volume nights —led by kitchen manager Chad — was six! Six people pushed out around 500 meals between the hours of 5:00–8:00 p.m. each night. Quite a remarkable feat!

Food and Beverage is now operating at its full potential and all the hard work has paid off. With that said, we are not complacent and we are still looking for new ways to improve upon the experience our community has here. This means updating our menus to stay relevant, updating some of our food presentation with new plates and ordering new silverware and glassware for our events and banquets to heighten the quality of the experience.

We are always open to feedback that better improves our quality of service, and recently I have been made aware of some challenges with our service during brunch. Our team is making the necessary improvements to ensure we deliver the quality service we are capable of giving.

The biggest need for improvement involves the flow of our brunch service, particularly on Sundays. We have observed a high volume of community members dining with us during a short window of time.

While breakfast items are typically some of the easier items to prepare, they are also some of the most delicate. So that quality is not sacrificed, we will begin having a host or hostess seat guests. This is a system most restaurants around town have incorporated and it will help us stagger tables and ensure food comes out correct and in a timely manner.

We are also encouraging reservations to help us gauge the morning, especially with larger parties. To reach our reservation line, please call (530) 432-1153.

Thank you all for the continued support as we look to continue to improve and grow.

The following is a list of entertainment for the upcoming month:

• Chris Crockett, acoustic solo artist, every Wednesday night, from 5:30–8:00 p.m.

• Gary Regina, looping solo artist, every Sunday, from 11:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m., during Brunch

• July 20 — Duo, Dave Earl and Sid Morris, 6:00–8:30 p.m.

• July 27 — Duo, Ron and Bjorn, 6:00–8:30 p.m.

• Aug. 2 — Full band, Lazy Hustler, 6:00–8:30 p.m.

• Aug. 10 — Duo, Ron and Bjorn, 6:00–8:30 p.m.

• Aug. 17 — Duo, Dave Earl and Sid Morris, 6:00–8:30 p.m.