Clinic, Golf, Wine and Cheese New Series Begins June 18

Date: Mondays, starting June 18, with the short game — chipping, pitching, bunker play and putting. The clinics will then focus on three weeks of bio-mechanics of the full swing.

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The short game will teach you how to score on the golf course, and the full swing will teach you your personal bio-swing mechanics to hit it solid every time.

Learn all aspects of the game and meet lots of new friends. This clinic is for beginners to intermediate golfers. Rules and etiquette are included in these clinics.

Cost: $30 per session includes the wine and cheese.

All clinics will be a half hour. Then you will be paired with other golfers and play several holes on the course, where you will practice what you just learned in the clinic.

Then, we'll all meet back in the Clubhouse for wine, cheese and good conversation with our new friends.

Don't forget, you can bring a friend.

Call Carlis at (530) 432-1163, or email golfcarlis@gmail.com to sign up.