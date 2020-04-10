Clear as Mud — Calls for a ‘Mud Wedge’

With the current coronavirus having us sheltering in place and our course closed, we do not have any results this time. But there are some local issues that have been discussed and I wanted to keep you as up to date as possible on our current local issues.

Here are some memos that are current as of March 31 from Maddie regarding our Invitational in May, from our General Manager, Brian Cox, and from Jim Quintal, the president of the Golf Committee. Hope the information is helpful.

Invitational info from Maddie:

“As of now, we’re still planning on having our invitational, but as we all know, things are very fluid with this virus, and we’ll make the final decision late in April when, hopefully, we’ll have a better grasp of our situation. Until then, we will not be cashing any checks and will also keep the registration open. We’ve been discussing possibly postponing till October as an option. I know quite a few of you had plans to be out of town for May 28 and 29 but have had your plans cancelled or postponed. Should you want to now play, please register online. If you don’t have the invitation, email me (Never3putt@comcast.net) and I’ll get one out to you.

“Hope you’re all doing well and enjoying your reading/closet cleaning/constant snacking/gardening/Netflix watching/or just being a couch potato.”

Note from Dottie regarding the General Manager’s info:

“The following is a memo from Bryan Cox, the General Manager, regarding the decision to close the golf course to play and practice:

‘The Red Alert clearly stated that all social activities should be discontinued and the mandate is enforceable by law. Many golf courses are choosing to ignore this temporary law by staying open. I have spoken to Ryan Gruver, the county director of Health and Human Services, who is responsible for the enforcement of the new law. He clearly stated that all courses should be closed and that they are not currently given any exemption from the rule.

‘My position is still to have golf play allowed at Lake Wildwood. Director Gruver will be meeting with county executives and will carry with him my professional recommendation that golf is a safe sport to participate in under certain controlled rules and circumstances. Ryan also stated that he will get back to me with any recommendations he may have that differ from our current mandate.

‘With all that being said. My original plan was to take advantage of the new mandate, aerify the course early and buy us some time to get this sorted out. I am not a fan of blatantly defying a given mandate from the state and putting Lake Wildwood at risk of fines or penalties. I have spoken to Bill Hamilton on his schedule to complete the aerification. It looks like Wednesday end of day or early Thursday morning he will be completed. I would love to open the course for play at that time under controlled play rules and safe distance policies that I believe we have already put in place. In order to open play, I am looking for the right language from Mr. Gruver that would give us a green light.

‘The forecast for this weekend is raining and we have had some days of rain during this shutdown. In all, the play has not been too affected by the shutdown. We will get golf days in April that we would have scheduled for no golf. I hope you can get the word to the concerned golf community.

‘Bryan’”

The following is from Jim Quintal, president of the Golf Committee, regarding the message from the GM:

“Bryan is hoping to receive revised guidance that will allow the re-opening of the course with strict guidelines, and will let me know when/if he does. His hope is to get approval from the County soon, let Bill Hamilton complete his aerification process and then open the course after that. We are looking at a possible re-opening toward the end of this month, depending of course on getting approval from the County and the weather.

“Please get this word out to your clubs. I know there has been some banter out there because there are other clubs that are still open while we are not, and I would like to be sure everyone gets the correct information without the rumor mill taking over.

“Thank you and stay safe,

“Jim Q”

Here is the response from the County from on or about April 7:

“Hi Bryan,

“Our Public Health Officer has interpreted golf as a non-essential activity. I know you’ve received pressure for having the course closed, and that some other courses have not taken the same action. We have received numerous complaints about people congregating to golf, sharing golf carts, etc. So, in our next update to our frequently asked questions we are going to specifically call-out golf as not allowed. The courses that disregard this could be referred for enforcement actions.

“The point of the order is to shelter in place. While exercise is essential, that doesn’t make all forms of exercise allowable, particularly when they encourage congregation, touching of objects and intermixing of people who should be remaining isolated.

“Thank you,

“Ryan Gruver

Agency Director

Nevada County Health & Human Services

(530) 265-7226”

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings.

My next article is due April 22. If you have any Club-related information or know a Club member who did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know so I can make sure to mention it next time. Your help makes this article possible! Have fun, stay safe and healthy. Wash your hands, practice the latest safety tips for these trying times, and I hope this will be over soon and I can see you once again out on the course.