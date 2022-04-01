Classical Music Comes to Lake Wildwood

There’s a new Classical Music Club forming here in Lake Wildwood, with our first concert scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, in the Cedar Room of the Clubhouse. The concert will be a “piano four-hands” concert (one piano/two artists playing simultaneously), featuring Ken Hardin, Artistic Director of InConcert Sierra, and Ken Getz, the musical director of Sierra Stages. They will be playing music by Beethoven, Brahms, Bizet, Rachmaninoff, as well as more contemporary pieces by George Gershwin, Leroy Anderson, and Frederick Loewe (of Lerner & Loewe). The concert will last around an hour, and tickets are bargain priced at $10 per adult, $5 between ages 12-18, and free for kids, cash at the door.

I grew up in a small, rural town in mid-Missouri in the 1950’s – a town not unlike Grass Valley in size – but it was an agricultural town, without the theatre and live music opportunities available here in the Nevada City/Grass Valley area. I loved playing the piano, and was good enough that, when my mom pulled me away from the Catholic nun who had got me started and had me audition with a piano professor at the local fine arts college, I was lucky enough to get accepted. Over the next several years, that professor and his wife took me several times to hear the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra – I had never heard an orchestra before. Soon I was checking out LPs from the local library and falling asleep at night listening to the sounds of Beethoven piano concertos and symphonies. Yes, I was a nerdy little kid!

Fast forward about 60 years, and not too long ago, I joined the Board of Directors of InConcert Sierra, which, together with Music in the Mountains, brings the gift of live classical music to the western Nevada County area. I am the only Lake Wildwood resident on the board, and I had the idea of asking if the board would be willing to bring live classical music to Lake Wildwood. To my pleasure, they said yes, and would be willing to bring up to four live music events per year to Lake Wildwood, on the condition that we provide the audience.

Hence, the birth of a new club in Lake Wildwood: the Lake Wildwood Classical Music Club. My dream is to provide high-quality classical music to our LWW community, giving older adults, as well as young kids, the opportunity to hear professional-level classical music performances in a nearby setting at an easily affordable price. A second purpose will be to promote awareness of classical music events in the local area, and, at the April 5 Lake Wildwood event, we will be raffling off pairs of tickets to a couple of upcoming InConcert Sierra concerts in Grass Valley. I’m starting with InConcert Sierra, but will also be reaching out to Music in the Mountains and tapping other local professional musicians, as well.

So, please join us in the Clubhouse on April 5, and if you’d like to get onto our email distribution list for future Lake Wildwood concert events, send an email to lwwclassics@gmail.com and we will add you to our distribution list. Hope to see you on April 5!