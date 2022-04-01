Citizens Who Care Club Donates over $1,100 to Interfaith Food Ministry

The Lake Wildwood Citizens Who Care Club held their monthly recycled event on Lake Wildwood’s Minnow Way property on Saturday, March 5. As a result of the community’s support of this popular event, $1,102 was raised and donated to Interfaith Food Ministry.

All plastic bottles, aluminum cans and glass bottles bearing the logo CRV for California Redemption Value were loaded into a box van and transported to Marysville for redemption.

Based on the popularity of this program, the club will be doing another one on Saturday, April 2. Watch the LWW e-Bits for the exact date and times.

The Citizens Who Care Club started the redeemable program in June 2021. They have long been involved in the California Adopt a Highway program, keeping Highway 20 free from litter. They also participate in the California Adopt a Road, clearing litter from Pleasant Valley Road from Highway 20 to the North Gate.

Their current membership is about 50 Lake Wildwood residents. If you would like to become involved or want to learn more about the California Redemption Program in Lake Wildwood, please contact Bob Martin at (530) 432-8892 or by email at n142pb@comcast.net .