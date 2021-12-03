Christmas Dance Party

Getty Images

The Lake Wildwood Social Committee Presents our Annual Christmas Dance Party, taking place from 6–9 p.m. on Friday, December 17, at the Oaks Clubhouse. Admission is $10 per person at the door.

After dinner, join the Social Committee in the beautiful holiday decorated Cedar Room while dancing the night away to the music of the ALL-STAR DJ GROUP. For your enjoyment there is a no host bar and dessert will be served.

Enjoy some holiday magic!