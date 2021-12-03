Christmas Dance Party
The Lake Wildwood Social Committee Presents our Annual Christmas Dance Party, taking place from 6–9 p.m. on Friday, December 17, at the Oaks Clubhouse. Admission is $10 per person at the door.
After dinner, join the Social Committee in the beautiful holiday decorated Cedar Room while dancing the night away to the music of the ALL-STAR DJ GROUP. For your enjoyment there is a no host bar and dessert will be served.
Enjoy some holiday magic!
