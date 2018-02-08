CHP to begin speed enforcement inside gates

By Bob Mariani

LWA General Manager

It was recently brought to my attention that the County Board of Supervisors had passed a resolution in 1975 that appears to provide approval to allow CHP patrol within Lake of the Pines and Lake Wildwood.

As a result of this resolution being brought to my attention, I asked Benjamin McNulty to contact the CHP in an effort to determine the CHP's position on this matter. The response from Lieutenant George Steffenson who is the Grass Valley Area Commander, is that once Lake Wildwood Association provides acertificate of insurance and provides a notice to the Membership in TWI, CHP will patrol Lake Wildwood with a focus on speeding enforcement. There is no commitment as to the volume of patrol; however, since there is no charge for this service and the CHP is a bit understaffed in this area, I anticipate that the patrol level will be minimal. Of course, any CHP patrol that may assist with speed control and safety is welcomed