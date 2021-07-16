‘Chip-in Sweep’- Price, Frazier-Hart, Davis, Liljeblad, Turzak and Testman

June 24th there was no actual game, but there were several special accomplishments. Congratulations to all of you! Karen Price Birdies on #6, #11, and #16 and a Chip in on #16, Rose Frazier-Hart Chip in on #13, Shari Davis Chip in #10, Gayle Liljeblad Chip in #10, Sandy Turzak Chip in #13, Yvetta Testman Chip in #15, Joan Dickerson Birdie #17, and Betty Moyles Birdie #15. Nice golfing ladies!

July 1 was a Criss Cross (CC) where we picked holes from each side of the course, front and back as the holes that would make up our score for the day. Overall low gross and low net was Karen Price with a gross 74 and net of 68. Congratulations, Karen!

Other accomplishments for the day included our first Thursday Eagle, made by Karen Price on #15. Karen also Birdied #2, #6, and #7, and had Chip-ins on #2, #7 and #15.

Tracy Freeman Birdied #3, #6, #18

Yvetta Testman Chip in on #11





Shari Davis Chip in #14

Terri Mesple Chip in #18

Mary Moyer Chip in #9

Connie Berg Birdie #2 & Chip in #13

Chris Fridman Birdie #2, #3, and Chip in #9

Orene Sanders Birdie #15

Linda Thode Chip in #9, #18

Kathie Rupert Birdie #16

Alma Ortega-Avery Chip in #3

Susan Sainz Chip in #18.

Congratulations, Ladies!

Flight winners were:

Flight 1 First Place Karen Price CC score 29

Second Place Jody Bond CC score 33

Third Place Chris Fridman CC score 34

Flight 2 First Place Marilyn Baca CC score 32

Second Place Gayle Liljeblad CC score 33

Third Place Terri Mesple CC score 34*

Fourth Place Betsy Szyper CC score 34*

Flight 3 First Place Connie Berg CC score 29

Second Place Sandy Turzak CC score 31

Third Place Candy Pray CC score 36*

Fourth Place Mary Moyer CC score 36*

Flight 4 First Place Yvetta Testman CC score 38

Second Place Diane Brewster CC score 40*

Third Place Joyce Maddox CC score 40*

Fourth Place Alma Ortega-Avery CC score 41

*Ties broken using back nine method

Maddie announced that the Invitational being held Thursday October 14th and Friday October 15th, would be called “The Witches Ball” Invitations will be sent out in August. Cost will be about $175 per person. She is still working out some of the details.

Low Gross was Tracy Freeman.

Bridget Buford broke 100 for the first time.

Callie Brzezinski broke 90 with a nice 83.

Nina announced Most Improved for May was Janice Pucci going from 21 to 17. Congratulations Janice! Orene Sanders came in second and Terri Mesple third.

Karen Price our Rules Chair let us know that we should not start before 8:30 on Thursdays. She also reminded us that there is a penalty for giving advice to another player unless you are playing on the same team. It is a 2-stroke penalty to give or ask for advice during a tournament.

I would like to welcome our newest members

Amy Lujan

Patty Linney

And returning new member Rose Frazer Hart.

You may, at this time, remove flags from the holes on the greens if you like.

The first round of Team Play was on July 1st After the first round at the Ridge, LWW is sitting in 2nd place with 163 points. The Ridge is in 1st place with 177 points.

Our teams were:

Venable/Dickerson

Mortara/Zemetra

Crumpley/Jaques

Brzezinski/Twohig

Match Play Madness Memorial Cup is the first three Thursdays in August. Captains are: Diane Brewster/Jody Bond and Mary Allred/Joan Dickerson. Formats are Pinehurst, 4-ball net, and scramble or single. Look for info in an email from Janice Pucci.

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact Sandy Twohig 432-0640 for details on how to join our club.

My next article is due in July 27th. If you have any club related information or know a club member who did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know so I can make sure to mention it next time. Your help makes this article possible! Have fun, stay safe. and healthy. Masks no longer required if you have had your vaccination.

Yay! I will see your smiling faces out there on the course!