Cheer to the Holidays at the Women’s Club Holiday Brunch!
Lake Wildwood Women's Club
Christmas is just around the corner and what better way to start off the holiday season than to toast family and friends with a sparkling glass of mimosa and a wonderful brunch prepared by At Your Service catering? So grab your list and check it twice, because you definitely won’t want to miss the Lake Wildwood Women’s Club Holiday Brunch, on Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lake Room of the Community Center. Enjoy holiday music and cheer, and tell Santa what you hope to find under the Christmas tree this year. Reservations for this much-loved, long-standing holiday event are being taken now through November 28—$32 for club members, and $35 for non-members.
Contact Kathy Hendricks at 530-432-5191 or dkhendricks71@gmail.com and reserve your spot today. You can receive membership information by contacting Barbara Ceresa at (530) 432-9461 or bbceresa@yahoo.com.
Save the Dates
The Lake Wildwood Social Committee Presents the Annual Christmas Dance Party, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Oaks Clubhouse. After dinner, walk over and enjoy the beautifully holiday-decorated Cedar Room while dancing the night away…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments