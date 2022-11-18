Cheer to the Holidays at the Women’s Club Holiday Brunch!

From Metro Creative



Christmas is just around the corner and what better way to start off the holiday season than to toast family and friends with a sparkling glass of mimosa and a wonderful brunch prepared by At Your Service catering? So grab your list and check it twice, because you definitely won’t want to miss the Lake Wildwood Women’s Club Holiday Brunch, on Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lake Room of the Community Center. Enjoy holiday music and cheer, and tell Santa what you hope to find under the Christmas tree this year. Reservations for this much-loved, long-standing holiday event are being taken now through November 28—$32 for club members, and $35 for non-members.

Photo courtesy of Lake Wildwood Women’s Club



Contact Kathy Hendricks at 530-432-5191 or dkhendricks71@gmail.com and reserve your spot today. You can receive membership information by contacting Barbara Ceresa at (530) 432-9461 or bbceresa@yahoo.com .