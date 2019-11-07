Check Before Heading to the Course

Baby it’s cold outside……….We are into frost delays, please check to see if there are any delays on the Golf Course before heading to the Course.

There are two easy ways to find out what’s happening on the Course each morning after 6:15 a.m.

1.Call the Golf Shop at 432-1163, hit #1 to hear any delays on the Course.

2.Go to the LWAwebsite, on the main page look to the bottom right, click on “Golf Course Conditions and Frost Reports”.The tee sheet will be updated each morning by 8:30a.m.to show the new tee sheet with the delays. If you look at the tee sheet before 8:30a.m., you may not see the new times.

Don’t forget, if you have a friend that lives outside our gates and would like to enjoy our wonderful golf course, we still have a few outside golf packages available.

Please spread the word to all your friends about the opportunity to play golf in Lake Wildwood and have them call Jim Knight at 432-1163 for more information.

It’s time again for “GET GOLF READY” golf clinics.

Do you want to learn how to play golf? Have you golfed before, but it’s been awhile, and you need a refresher course? If you said yes, then “GET GOLF READY” is for you.

The clinic will be five (5)hours of golf instruction covering all aspects of golf while having fun learning.

Do you know why you’re allowed 14 clubs in your bag? What’s the difference between a 9-iron and a 6-iron?

The clinic dates will be Saturday, November 16 from 1:30 –4:30p.m.

Sign up today in the ProShop and learn to play with instruction from our PGA Professional staff.

The cost of the clinic is only $125 per person. Space is limited.

For more info call Jim Knight at 432-1163.