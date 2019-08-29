Chat with the Chief

You’re Invited to Chat with Chief Don Wagner of Penn Valley Fire District on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Manzanita Room, Community Center in Lake Wildwood.

Topics include:

— Insurance Cancellations, Red Flag Warning, Emergency Alert Systems, Evacuation,

— Fire Behavior In Your Neighborhood

— Bring your 2019/2020 Wildfire Preparedness Guide.

Yhe Chat series provides an open forum to talk with the Chief directly and share your concerns, ideas and feedback. Please RSVP to Jeff Heyser: jeff.heyser@sbcglobal.net.