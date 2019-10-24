Chat with Fire Chief

The community is invited to chat with Chief Don Wagner of the Penn Valley Fire District on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the Lake Room, Community Center, Lake Wildwood (North Gate).

Hot topics include the fire season recap and moving forward from here.

The Chat series provides an open forum to talk with the Chief directly and share your concerns, ideas and feedback.

Please RSVP to Jeff Heyser, jeff.heyser@sbcglobal.net.