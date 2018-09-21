Changes Coming for Board Meeting Protocols

By Donna Brazil, Director of Administration

and Communications

We have some changes coming to our Board meeting structure. Beginning in October, we will be moving to two Board meetings a month (with exceptions to November and December's meetings). The first meeting will be held the second Wednesday of the month and will be a "Board Planning Meeting,"where Agenda items will be discussed. From this meeting we will set the Agenda for the "Board Business Meeting," which will continue to be held on the fourth Tuesday of the month (with exceptions in November and December). The revised Board Meeting Schedule is posted online.

The Board Business Meeting Agenda will include items that are ready to move forward for Board approval and any items that require action by the Board. Treasurer, Secretary, President and Management Reports will all be handled at the Business meeting. Committee Reports will now be handled at the Board Planning Meeting (second Wednesday) — both of which will be held on the second Tuesday of those months as previously scheduled.

The idea is that this new schedule should reduce the length of time of the meetings, rather than having marathon meetings that go on for several hours.

Community Announcements

Message from the Board President by Mike Doscher

Also of note is that in developing efficiencies and cost reductions, we will no longer be providing handouts at the meetings. Documents will be available on the website (see Board Packet) or copies at a minimal cost may be obtained in the Administration office.

The first Board Planning Meeting will be held Oct. 10, at 1:30 p.m., in the Clubhouse Cedar Room.